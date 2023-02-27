Saplings plantation drive held in Nellai to create Miyawaki forest

MADURAI: Tirunelveli District Police carried out a saplings plantation drive to create Miyawaki forest on Sunday. Superintendent of Police P Saravanan launched the drive on the premises of the District Police Office.

As many as 500 saplings of various species were planted under this drive, sources said. The method involves planting two or four trees per square meter. Miyawaki forests grow in two or three years and are self-sustaining.

They help lower temperatures from hot weather conditions, reduce air and noise pollution, attract local birds and insects and create carbon sinks. This method of afforestation was developed by the Japanese botanist and plant ecologist Professor Akira Miyawaki, sources said, highlighting its significance.