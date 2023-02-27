Naan Mudhalvan scheme: Class 12 students taken on exposure visits

CHENNAI: Under the Naan Mudhalvan (career guidance) scheme, Class 12 students of government schools are being taken to colleges and universities across Tamil Nadu by the School Education Department (SED).

The initiative called the exposure visit is done to motivate students to pursue higher education after Cass 12. The department since October last year had been taking various steps to track students who are yet to join college post completing schooling.

Hence, as part of the initiative, the department had been taking students to higher institutions. For this, all the district-level primary education officers, district education officers and regional education officers of all government higher secondary schools have been told to monitor and carry out the exposure visit.

The schools have been told to take students in batches of 10-15 for the tour to the higher institutions listed by the SED.

Meanwhile, since last year, the education department has set up an assistant center at all district collectorates to track students who did not join college.

Additionally, in the motive to encourage all students in the State to pursue higher education, the department has been conducting a series of such camps from October 20.

In early October, 2022 through a higher education counseling session, it was found that out of the 79,762 students as many as 8,249 students are yet to join college after finishing Class 12. And, since then the department is keen on tracking these students through various methods. Interestingly, those students who have been traced through their friends and family members are given counseling on the importance of having a college degree.