Just Rs 12 crore spent on AIIMS Madurai, RTI reveals

CHENNAI: In response to an RTI filed to know the amount spent on Madurai AIIMS, it is learned that only a paltry Rs 12.35 crore was spent on the Central hospital.

The RTI response further informed that of the Rs 1977 crore proposed, only Rs 12.35 cr, i.e less than one per cent, was spent.

The response added that construction of AIIMS Madurai will conclude on October 2026.