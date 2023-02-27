TamilNadu

Just Rs 12 crore spent on AIIMS Madurai, RTI reveals

Of the proposed total expenditure, less than one per cent was spent on the Madurai campus.
Representative image
Representative image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: In response to an RTI filed to know the amount spent on Madurai AIIMS, it is learned that only a paltry Rs 12.35 crore was spent on the Central hospital.

The RTI response further informed that of the Rs 1977 crore proposed, only Rs 12.35 cr, i.e less than one per cent, was spent.

The response added that construction of AIIMS Madurai will conclude on October 2026.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

RTI
AIIMS Madurai
Madurai AIIMS
Madurai AIIMS college
Madurai campus of AIIMS

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in