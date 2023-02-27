Hybrid mode of hearing will be available every Friday: HC Registry

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court Registrar P Dhanapal had issued a notification stating that the facility of virtual hearing along with the physical hearing facility will be available in Madras High Court's principal seat in Chennai and its Madurai bench.

In his notification, the Registrar said that the advocates, parties-in-person, litigants, and all concerned are hereby informed that with a view to providing the benefit and option of virtual access to the High Court to all these stakeholders on one day of the week, it necessary facilities for participating in hearings in all the courts on virtual/hybrid modes will be available until further notice, on all Fridays commencing from March 3.

"This is an additional facility, apart from the vc-link, already available at request on any day," the Registrar added.

It is noted that the virtual hearing facility was started in HC as per the Supreme Court's direction after the outbreak of the pandemic. The virtual-only hearing was continued up to February 2022 and then it was shifted to the hybrid mode.