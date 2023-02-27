Gang loots 57 sovereign, Rs 5.10 lakh cash in Thanjai
TIRUCHY: In a serial burglary incident, miscreants stole as much as 57 sovereign gold from the houses in Thanjavur on Monday.
Gopalakrishnan (36), from Pookara Street in Thanjavur has been running a finance firm in the locality. On Sunday, Gopalakrishnan along with his family went to attend a funeral in Pudukkottai. On Monday, when he returned, he was shocked to see the front door open. When he went inside, found that the almirah in the room was also open and the articles were thrown off and 50 sovereign gold, cash of Rs 5 lakh and 300 gram silver were missing.
The gang also broke open the door of his neighbour Maheswari who was away on Sunday and took away 7 sovereign gold and cash of Rs 10,000.
On information, Thanjavur South police rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry. The finger print experts also conducted an investigation. Police took away the CCTV footage from the house of Gopalakrishnan and are investigating.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android