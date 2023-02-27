Gang loots 57 sovereign, Rs 5.10 lakh cash in Thanjai

Gopalakrishnan (36), from Pookara Street in Thanjavur has been running a finance firm in the locality. On Sunday, Gopalakrishnan along with his family went to attend a funeral in Pudukkottai. On Monday, when he returned, he was shocked to see the front door open. When he went inside, found that the almirah in the room was also open and the articles were thrown off and 50 sovereign gold, cash of Rs 5 lakh and 300 gram silver were missing.