TamilNadu

Erode east by-poll: Cell phones not allowed inside polling booths

Voting has been going on at 238 polling booths in Erode East with tight police security.
Erode east by-poll: Cell phones not allowed inside polling booths
Online Desk

CHENNAI: With polling for the Erode East constituency by-election is going on from 7 am today, it has been said that mobiles phone will not be allowed inside the booths.

Voters suffered and were not sure where to keep their phones as they were not informed in advance about the restrictions.

Voting has been going on at 238 polling booths in Erode East with tight police security.

Counting of votes is scheduled on March 2.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Erode East by-poll
Erode election
Erode East constituency by-election
Erode by election

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in