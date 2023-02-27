Erode east by-poll: Cell phones not allowed inside polling booths

CHENNAI: With polling for the Erode East constituency by-election is going on from 7 am today, it has been said that mobiles phone will not be allowed inside the booths.

Voters suffered and were not sure where to keep their phones as they were not informed in advance about the restrictions.

Voting has been going on at 238 polling booths in Erode East with tight police security.

Counting of votes is scheduled on March 2.