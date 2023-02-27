Dr Prashanth Lavania named president of Madurai AIIMS

CHENNAI: Dr Prashanth Lavania, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, has been named the new president of Madurai AIIMS. Lavania served as a professor in Agra's Sarojini Naidu Medical College.

His appointment comes after the demise of Dr Nagarajan Venkatraman last month.

The former president Dr Nagarajan Venkatraman died of heart attack around early hours of January 13. He worked as a senior neuro consultant at VN Neuro Care Centre and Hospital in Madurai.