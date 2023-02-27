TamilNadu

Dr Prashanth Lavania named president of Madurai AIIMS

His appointment comes after the demise of Dr Nagarajan Venkatraman last month.
CHENNAI: Dr Prashanth Lavania, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, has been named the new president of Madurai AIIMS. Lavania served as a professor in Agra's Sarojini Naidu Medical College.

The former president Dr Nagarajan Venkatraman died of heart attack around early hours of January 13. He worked as a senior neuro consultant at VN Neuro Care Centre and Hospital in Madurai.

