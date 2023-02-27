Daily wager kills younger brother over property dispute, arrested

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Kadaladi police in Tiruvannamalai district arrested a daily wage earner who beat to death his younger brother and hid his body in the septic tank under construction in his house on Monday.

Police said that Elumalai (47) and Tirumalai (44) were brothers and lived in the same house in different portions. Tirumalai had repeatedly demanded property documents to sell his portion of the house, which was resisted by Elumalai.

On Sunday night, Tirumalai woke Elumalai and again demanded the property documents resulting in a heated argument. In a fit of rage, Elumalai took an iron road and beat Tirumalai to death and hid his body in the septic tank under construction in his house and fled. Locals found Elumalai’s body in the septic tank and informed police.