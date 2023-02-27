CPM seeks cancellation of Group 2 exam citing irregularities

CHENNAI: CPM State Secretary K Balakrishnan on Monday urged the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) to cancel the Group-2 mains exam held on February 25 citing various irregularities.

In a statement, Balakrishnan said that 55,071 candidates who cleared the preliminary exam held on May 21 last year appeared for the mains exam for the recruitment of 5,446 persons in the Group 2 and 2A posts.

"Due to the mismatch of the registered numbers in the question papers, the exams were delayed in Chennai, Madurai and Chidambaram centres creating a lot of confusion. In some centres, there are complaints that the candidates wrote the exam with the help of mobile phones and textbooks. It has created tension and stress among the candidates who prepared for the exam day and night," he said.

He demanded the TNPSC scrap the mains exam and reconduct it on another day without any irregularities and taking proper precautions.