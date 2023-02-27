Candidates of major parties hopeful of winning with huge victory margin

The AIADMK ex-MLA said that polls passed off peacefully and accused Chief Minister MK Stalin of spreading falsehood on him during the campaign that COVID-19 relief was not given to the people. “I have given rice to 70,000 people in my constituency and other essentials were given through PDS shops,” he said, adding that bypolls were held in a peaceful manner, but there was a delay in polling as a large number of candidates was in the fray.