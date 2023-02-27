Candidates of major parties hopeful of winning with huge victory margin
COIMBATORE: Candidates of major political parties, who fought a pitched battle during campaigns over the last one month, expressed hope of winning the bypoll in Erode on Monday by a huge victory margin.
Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan, who sounded certain of a victory, said that their Secular Progressive alliance will win the polls with a huge margin.
“This victory will be a reflection of DMK’s good governance and a precursor for the victory of our secular alliance in the Parliamentary polls. The opposition parties will face their worst ever defeat,” he said after casting his vote in Katchery Street.
Elangovan said that the Election Commission will take action on all complaints made with evidence. “And, the AIADMK has been raising baseless complaints knowing well that they will be defeated,” he added.
AIADMK candidate KS Thennarasu was also hopeful of a thumping victory. “I am confident of winning the bypolls with a victory margin of 25,000 votes,” said AIADMK candidate Thennarasu to reporters, after casting his vote at a polling booth in Karungalpalayam.
The AIADMK ex-MLA said that polls passed off peacefully and accused Chief Minister MK Stalin of spreading falsehood on him during the campaign that COVID-19 relief was not given to the people. “I have given rice to 70,000 people in my constituency and other essentials were given through PDS shops,” he said, adding that bypolls were held in a peaceful manner, but there was a delay in polling as a large number of candidates was in the fray.
DMDK candidate S Anand, who came in a dhoti and a towel with the party symbol, was asked by the election officials to change his dress before exercising his rights. The Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) candidate Menaka Navaneethan cast her vote at Kalaimagal School and said that she has great winning chances in the bypoll.
A total of 77 candidates, including a majority of independents have tested the electoral waters in the bypoll.
