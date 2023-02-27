Bypoll effect: Erode industries hit by acute labour shortage

In the previous polls, only 10 per cent of our labour force associated with political parties, used to skip work for campaigns. “But in this political season, almost 30 per cent of regular men weavers have absented from work. They get paid up to Rs 1,500, for those who know to read and write, and others Rs 1,000 to carry out canvassing and other poll related work for political parties. In addition, those involved in day long poll work from 9 am to 9 pm were treated with a sumptuous breakfast, biryani for lunch and dinner as well as frequent refreshments,” he added.