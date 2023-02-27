Brisk polling in Erode by-polls, 10.10 per cent turnout till 9am

COIMBATORE: Brisk polling was witnessed for the by-polls in Erode East assembly constituency on Monday.

People stood in long queues to cast their votes in most of the 238 polling booths in the constituency. As of 9am, 10.10 per cent polling was recorded.

After exercising his franchise at a polling booth in Kutchery Street, Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan exuded confidence of winning the by-polls with a huge margin.

“I have confidence that 80 per cent of people would have voted for the hand symbol. This victory will be a reflection of DMK’s good governance. The opposition parties will face their worst ever defeat,” he told to the media.

To a query on a complaint by AIADMK on the poor quality of indelible ink, which could be wiped off easily, Elangovan said that Opposition parties shouldn’t blame the indelible ink for the people’s verdict. Further, he also said that the Election Commission has been acting impartially.

Similarly, DMDK candidate S Anand, who came to cast his vote with a party towel on his shoulders, was asked by election officials to remove before exercising his democratic rights at a polling booth in Agraharam.

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) candidate Menaka Navaneethan cast her vote at Veerappanchatram. The AIADMK candidate KS Thennarasu cast his vote along with his family members in Karungalpalayam.

Barring a few incidents of skirmishes between members of political parties, the by-polls were by and large peaceful. A total of 77 candidates are in the fray in the polls necessitated following the sudden demise of E Thirumahan Everaa.