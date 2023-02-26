Stalin unveils DMK councilor Sheeba Vasi portrait

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK leader M K Stalin on Sunday unveiled the portrait of late DMK councilor of Greater Chennai Corporation and party chief executive committee member Sheeba Vasi during her memorial day. She was the councilor of ward 122.

DMK Parliamentary leader T R Baalu, ministers K Ponmudy, Ma Subramanian, and P K Sekarbabu, Mayor of GCC R Priya, deputy Mayor M Maheshkumar and the family members of Sheeba Vasi, who passed away recently due to ill health, participated in the event.