Stalin announces solatium for road accident victims

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday expressed his condolences to the families of the four victims, who were killed in a road accident near Kangayam in Tiruppur district, and wished quick recovery of four others sustained injuries in the accident.
The CM has also announced solatium of Rs 2 lakh to each family of the four killed and Rs 50,000 for medical assistance to the persons undergoing treatment, according to a press statement.
The CM further said that he asked Minister for Information and Publicity M P Saminathan to immediately visit the persons undergoing treatment and ensure best medical care for them
N Saroja, 50, G Poongodi, 48, N Kittusamy, 45, and G Tamizharasi, 17, were killed in the accident. They were travelling in a load vehicle, which lost control and resulted in the fateful accident.
