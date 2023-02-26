Rs 300 cr money & gifts to woo voters in Erode East

CHENNAI: The by-election of the Erode East Assembly Constituency will be held tomorrow from 7 am to 6 pm with the strict implementation of the model code of conduct.

Political parties devised a new strategy to attract the voters right from the beginning of campaign. Accordingly, they took the voters and made them stay at one place and staged cultural programmes. Those who attended these events were given Rs. 500 on arrival and Rs. 500 while return, and were served biryani for lunch.

It is being reported that 50 percent of the voters were given Rs 2000 by a party.

Another party has reportedly handed Rs. 3,000. About 2 lakh voters received the money.

In addition to money, several parties gave gifts such as silver bowl, silver lamp, smart watch, dhoti and saree, cooker, and hot box.

As campaigning ended yesterday, voters in many wards were given rice and vegetable tokens. According to sources, voters got a bag of rice and vegetables in exchange of the respective tokens.

That apart, voters in some pockets were given golden coins of one gram and nose studs.

And to woo the voters in low turnout areas, silk sarees worth Rs. 1500 were distributed yesterday. Similarly, 2,000 silver necklaces were distributed to each ward yesterday.

Yesterday, parties reached out to voters who were missed out on cash and gift distribution in each ward.

The unprecendented infusion of cash and gifts left the voters of Erode East stunned.

According to Malaimalar report, Rs. 300 crore has been spent on providing money and gifts for the Erode East by-elections.

As per the strictures imposed, publishing or displaying results of opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media, would be prohibited during the period of 48 hours ending with the hours fixed for conclusion of poll about i.e. from 6 pm on February 25. Exit poll has already been banned from 7 am on February 16 and 7 pm on the poll day, he said.