Meetings across TN from March 5 to celebrate Jaya’s 75th birth anniv

CHENNAI: AIADMK interim general secretary and leader of opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and senior party leaders would participate in public meetings from March 5 to 7 across the state to mark the 75th birth anniversary of late CM and party supremo J Jayalalithaa. The second phase of the public meetings would be held between March 10 and 12.

EPS would address the public meeting on March 5 in R K Nagar constituency in Chennai, while party's deputy general secretary K P Munusamy would participate in the meeting in Sholinganallur.

Senior leaders and former ministers K A Sengottaiyan, S P Velumani, P Thangamani, and Sellur K Raju would participate in public meetings held in different parts of the state. The party units in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry and Delhi would also organise public meetings during the period.

The functionaries have been asked to share the details of the public meetings with the party headquarters and party mouthorgan - Namathu Puratchi Thalavi Amma, according to the statement.

The second phase of the series of public meetings would commence on March 10. Apart from the birth anniversary of their late leader, the EPS camp would also celebrate the Supreme Court's recent verdict, upholding the order of the divisional bench of the Madras High Court that validated the general council meeting on July 11 last year.