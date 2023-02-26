Cash curbs bring trade to a standstilltam

“There are nil sales in EKM Abdul Gani Textile Market (Gani Market), one of the biggest with around 720 weekly wholesale shops. The market would be buzzing with activity from Monday night to Tuesday afternoon. On an average, traders do business ranging between Rs 10 crore to Rs 15 crore, every week. But, the entire market remains deserted ever since the bypoll was announced,” said K Selvaraj, president of Erode Gani Market Weekly All Textile Merchants Association.