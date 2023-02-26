Birthday boy, friend drown in Thiruthangal waterbody

MADURAI: In a tragic incident, two boys, who took bath in a kanmoi near Thiruthangal, Virudhunagar district, on Sunday, drowned. The deceased have been identified as M Yosepu (16) of Muthumari Nagar, Thiruthangal and his friend S Karthik (16) of Karuppasamy Nagar, sources said.

Much to the agony of his relatives, it was the birthday of Yosepu, who along with his friends, including Karthik and two others, celebrated it earlier when he cut the birthday cake.

After the celebrations, Yosepu took his friends to Periyakulam kanmoi near Thiruthangal. While they were taking bath, Yosepu and Karthik went into the deep where they were pulled in all of a sudden. Their friends raised an alarm to rescue them. Thiruthangal police inspected the spot and Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot. The bodies were later recovered. Thiruthangal police have filed a case, sources said.