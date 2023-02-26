Anbumani condemns arrest of PMK cadres

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has condemned the arrest of his cadres who have been detained by police for trying to hand over a petition to a minister against land acquisition for Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC).

"PMK cadres have been stopped and arrested while trying to hand over a petition to minister MRK Panneerselvam, who conducted a secret meeting regarding land acquisition for NLC in Boothangudi village in Cuddalore district. This is condemnable, " Anbumani Ramadoss said in a tweet.

He added that farmers are opposing land acquisition for NLC. "It is the duty of the government to consider their demands. Preventing PMK cadres and the public from giving petitions is authoritative."

He warned NLC management and district administration that the people will stop land grabbing by using power. "Government should drop measures to acquire land for NLC, " he urged.