16 new Covid cases in State including 1 int’l passenger

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 16 new Covid-19 cases, including a case from the UAE on Saturday. Total number of cases in the State reached 35,94,856.
Coimbatore had 5 new cases, Chennai and Tiruvallur had 2 cases respectively, and a case each was reported in Dharmapuri, Karur, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Thanjavur and Vellore.
TN’s test positivity rate was 0.4% after 4,177 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Active cases in the State stood at 84 with the highest of 20 cases in Coimbatore. With no Covdid-related fatality in the past 24 hours, death toll stood at 38,049.
