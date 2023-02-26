16 new Covid cases in State including 1 int’l passenger

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 16 new Covid-19 cases, including a case from the UAE on Saturday. Total number of cases in the State reached 35,94,856.

Coimbatore had 5 new cases, Chennai and Tiruvallur had 2 cases respectively, and a case each was reported in Dharmapuri, Karur, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Thanjavur and Vellore.