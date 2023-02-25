With prescription only

CHENNAI: It’s indeed laudable that, as a part of the State government’s drive to create awareness of drug addiction and curb access, the State Drugs Controller Authorities implemented ways to regulate the availability of medicines that can be abused as a sedative or a narcotic. However, there’s a catch.

Some of these medicines, despite its propensity to make the consumer drowsy/sleepy, are used for treating serious health condition.

Medicines that treat fungal infection, allergies, anxiety, cough and cold, dermatology-related illnesses, mental health issues, and even cancer can have a sedative effect. This regulation has affected their availability in pharmacies for those who need them.

Officials claim that abusing psychiatric medicines has become common in the city, and that the department was trying to ensure the prevention of any form of drug abuse. In such circumstances, drugs used to treat chronic ailments are also under the scanner.

Every time a consumer needs a refill, fresh prescription has been made mandatory to obtain them. This impacts genuine patients with serious health ailments.

Jayanthi (66), who is being treated for breast cancer, was prescribed drugs, along with chemotherapy. Though she has been undergoing chemo, it took her about two weeks to get those meds, as pharmacies in the city have run out of stock and/or not stocking them. Pharmacists ask for fresh prescription since her meds can make her sleepy/drowsy.

“We know our regular customers who are being treated for chronic illnesses. We usually give them the medicines because we know about their prescription requirement. But with new customers, we always ask for a prescription for meds that have sedative properties,” says a pharmacist from Kolathur.

Also, sleeplessness and anxiety are serious health concerns, which cannot be treated directly with meds used for mental health issues. “Consumers ask for meds that make them sleep better or cope with anxiety. Since they don’t bring a fresh prescription for sleeping tablets, they ask for antifungal meds and those given for skin infections or any meds that have some form of sedative effect. This is where we put our foot down,” he adds.

Chemists say that even anti-allergens and cough syrups are being abused. A medical store near a private college in the city sold over 1,000 cough syrups, witnessing a sudden surge in the demand a few years ago. However, later it was found out that the college students were using the syrup to get high or sleep.

“These tablets are being used in saline as injections. Such misuse of drugs can lead to several serious complications,” says S Ramachandran, former secretary of Druggists and Chemists Association. “That’s why it’s important to ensure the prescription is not being misused.”

Even oral consumption of these drugs is common, but genuine patients would not be affected. “Whenever we have patients coming with a similar prescription on a regular basis, mostly undergoing treatment for a chronic ailment, we’re aware that the medicine will not be misused or any other purpose,” he points out.

However, officials say that prescription from a registered medical practitioner is the only way to prevent the abuse of medicines. Doctors recommend a visit to the hospital, and or a fresh prescription post-follow up, even in the case of a chronic illness.

For treating mental health issues, doctors say that any medicine is prescription-based only, and that too for a limited time period. “It’s usually common to see misuse of drugs used for the treatment of any form of psychosis. Several anti-anxiety meds or anti-depressants have been found to be misused by those who do not require them. Since addiction to these meds is a strong possibility, it’s important that they do not get into the wrong hands or used for wrong purposes,” says G Vaishnavi, consultant psychiatrist, Institute of Mental Health.

The State Drug Control Authorities say that any form of scheduled drug cannot be given without prescription, irrespective of the illness it’s being used for. Even the suspected fake prescriptions or repeated prescriptions are being checked.

“According to regulations, we’ve been continuously monitoring every medical shop across the State to stop the practice of misuse of drugs and sedatives. Depending on the gravity of the offence, we’re either cancelling or suspending their licenses. Even patients with chronic illnesses must submit a fresh prescription because we cannot be sure if the medication is used for the patient or for someone else,” said Dr PV Vijayalakshmi, State Drug Controller.