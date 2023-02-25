‘Treat agri on par with health, edu in budget’

VAO suspended for asking bribe to issue chitta

The Ariyalur District Revenue Officer Saturday suspended a Village Assistant Officer (VAO) for demanding a bribe for releasing chitta to farmers. The farmers had raised the issue during the farmers grievances redressal meet on Friday.

They sought immediate action after a farmer from Ariyalur said the VAO K Porselvi demanded a bribe of Rs 1000 for releasing chitta and presented a video recording of the official asking for bribe. The district collector upon watching the immediately ordered DRO Dr MS Kalaivani for a probe and subsequent action.