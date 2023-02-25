Tirupattur district officials allege interference by DMK functionaries

TIRUPATTUR: The district health officials who sealed a medical shop whose owner was indulging in treating infertility in women, were taken aback when they received calls from prominent DMK functionaries to not arrest the culprit Subramani (48), on Saturday. “I had already warned Subramani thrice, but he continued his practice. He has only a diploma in pharmacy with which he has been practising allopathic medicine for nearly three decades,” Tirupattur JD (health) Dr Marimuthu said. Medicines for infertility and injections were seized during a raid by health officials and drug inspectors. Dr Marimuthu then complained with the Tirupattur town police and the shop was sealed.

It was then that officials started receiving calls from various sources including top district officials to desist from arresting Subramani.