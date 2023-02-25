Retired pharmacist held for running clinic, practising allopathy

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police on Saturday arrested a retired pharmacist for running a clinic and practising allopathy treatment. Subramanian (75), a resident of Ganapathi Nagar at Medical college road in Thanjavur, who holds a Diploma in Pharmacy, retired from service in 2005. After his retirement, he started a clinic at Madhakottai road and was treating people with allopathic medicines. Since he was practising medicine without mandatory medical education, several petitions from various people were sent to the officials in the medical services. Based on the petitions, the Joint Director (Medical and Rural Health Services) Thilagam lodged a complaint with the Tamil University police who registered a case against him and commenced an investigation. On Saturday, the police conducted an inquiry and he confessed that he was treating the people with his experience.