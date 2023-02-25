Group 2 delay: TNPSC reschedules afternoon exam, to be held at 2.30 pm

CHENNAI: As a delay in the commencement of Group-2 and Group-2A preliminary examinations held today in some parts of the State, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), which announced earlier that more time will be given for candidates for the morning exam, has now postponed the afternoon exam.

The exam will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm, according to the report.

Confusion prevailed in the exam centres as the number of candidates appearing for the exam changed thus affecting the distribution of questionnaires. Due to this, the compulsory Tamil language eligibility exam, which was scheduled to start at 9:30 am, commenced late and the afternoon exam was delayed by half-an-hour, according to reports

In the preliminary exam, around 55,000 candidates are appearing across the State.