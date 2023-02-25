Erode East by-election: High voltage campaign ends

CHENNAI: Campaigning for the Erode East by-election ended at 6 pm today (February 25). The campaign was earlier said to end at 5 pm, but it was extended by one more hour.
Many political leaders, including Chief Minister MK Stalin and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, supported their party candidates and campaigned across the constituency today.
Post 6 pm, all were asked to leave the constituency, according to officials.
Erode East will go into by-polls on February 27 at 7 am and the counting of votes will take place on March 2.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android