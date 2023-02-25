Erode East by-election: High voltage campaign ends

CHENNAI: Campaigning for the Erode East by-election ended at 6 pm today (February 25). The campaign was earlier said to end at 5 pm, but it was extended by one more hour.

Many political leaders, including Chief Minister MK Stalin and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, supported their party candidates and campaigned across the constituency today.

Post 6 pm, all were asked to leave the constituency, according to officials.

Erode East will go into by-polls on February 27 at 7 am and the counting of votes will take place on March 2.