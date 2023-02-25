TamilNadu

Drug-free TN: Rajinikanth signs "one crore signature" campaign

On the increase of drug addiction in the State , the Marxist Communist Party kick-started a campaign named "one crore signature".
CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth has signed the "one crore signature" campaign today (Febrauary 25) against drug addiction.

In this regard, Marxist Communist Party and Indian Democratic Youth Association are meeting various political leaders and celebrities all over Tamil Nadu to get one crore signatures inorder to create a drug-free Tamilnadu.

In addition to this, police department have also taken many measures against drug addiction.

