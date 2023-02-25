Covid count spikes in TN with 14 new cases, including 2 in Chennai

Four cases were reported in Coimbatore, 2 cases in the city, and a case each was reported in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Tiruvallur, Tiruchy, Virudhunagar and Tiruvarur. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.3% after 3,838 people were tested in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, active cases in the State stood at 76 with the highest of 16 cases reported in Coimbatore. Total recoveries reached 35,56,715. No more COVID-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Death toll stood at 38,049.