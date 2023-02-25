Award winning govt teacher placed under suspension for forgery

MADURAI: A 38-year-old teacher, who won a national award in recognition of his contributions to the field and methods of teaching, in Paramakudi of Ramanathapuram district, has been placed under suspension on charges of forgery, sources said on Saturday. The suspension was based on an order from the District Elementary Education Office, Paramakudi. Inquiries revealed that the teacher, along with his brother Panchatcharam, defrauded income taxpayers. His brother ran a centre to help file online applications for tax returns. Based on complaints from victims in 2021, the CBI sleuths conducted inquiries and the teacher Ramachandran was said to have received cash of Rs 12 lakh into his bank account from his brother Panchatcharam. The teacher, identified as Ramachandran, won a national award as the best teacher in September last year. He was remanded to judicial custody on Friday.