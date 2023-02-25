Announcement on Rs 1,000 honorarium for women in Budget: Stalin

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said an announcement on implementing Rs 1,000 monthly honorarium for women heads of families will be made in the ensuing Budget in March.

Campaigning for Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan in Erode, Stalin said, if the AIADMK had left the financial situation in a good position, the DMK would have implemented it soon after coming to power.

“But the AIADMK left not only with an empty treasury after looting, but also with a huge debt burden on the state. The DMK is setting right the financial situation and once things improve, an announcement will be made in the budget on giving Rs 1000 honorarium to women heads of families,” he said.

Referring to charges by AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami that the DMK has not fulfilled any poll promises, Stalin said, “Almost 85 per cent of poll promises were fulfilled so far and there are still left out. Though announcements were made with a vision of five years, we need not need so long and all promises will be implemented within this year,” he said.

The Chief Minister also asked voters to ensure a victory for Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan by a huge victory margin. “ The AIADMK candidate should lose deposit,” he said.