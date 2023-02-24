Woman slips, falls on rly platform trying to board train, dies

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old woman died after she allegedly slipped and fell on the railway platform while allegedly trying to board a moving train at Tiruvallur railway station on Friday.

The deceased woman was identified as Mallika of Thiruppachur, a casual labourer. Police investigations revealed that the victim was a widow and lived with her son and daughter.

On Friday morning, Mallika was on her way to work in Chennai and had come to board a train from Tiruvallur railway station. On seeing a train just about to leave the station, Mallika who had just reached the platform made a run for it and attempted to board the train even as it was picking up speed.

In the process, she slipped and fell on the platform, police said. Mallika suffered injuries and was moved to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. A case has been registered.