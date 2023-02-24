SC verdict not a setback, will seek justice from people, says OPS

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court judgment that allowed Edappadi K Palaniswami to continue as interim AIADMK chief not a setback, said O Panneerselvam.
"We will surely ask people for justice," he said hours after paying respect to late chief minister J Jayalalithaa on her 75th birth anniversary.
Settling the AIADMK leadership row, the Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a Madras High Court order allowing K Palaniswami to continue as interim general secretary of the party, in a setback to expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam.
The judgement came on a batch of pleas concerning amendments made to party by-laws during the meeting, which elected Palaniswami, or EPS as he is known, as its single leader while expelling his rival Panneerselvam, popularly known as OPS, and some of his aides.
On the other hand, the verdict cast a shadow on the political future of Panneerselvam, but his supporters are confident he will rise like a 'phoenix,' the mythical bird that rose from the ashes, although almost the entire AIADMK rank and file now seem to rally behind Palaniswami. There was no immediate reaction from Panneerselvam.
