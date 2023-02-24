SC verdict not a setback, will seek justice from people, says OPS

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court judgment that allowed Edappadi K Palaniswami to continue as interim AIADMK chief not a setback, said O Panneerselvam.

"We will surely ask people for justice," he said hours after paying respect to late chief minister J Jayalalithaa on her 75th birth anniversary.

Settling the AIADMK leadership row, the Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a Madras High Court order allowing K Palaniswami to continue as interim general secretary of the party, in a setback to expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam.