Remove Periyar Univ professor from Sahitya Akademi council: PMK

CHENNAI: Pointing out a pending investigation pertaining to fake certificates, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has condemned the appointment of Professor Periyasamy of Periyar University as member of the General Council of Sahitya Akademi.

"It is condemnable that Professor Periyasamy has been appointed general council member. The State government has constituted a committee to investigate an allegation that he joined job by producing fake certificates. Appointing such a person as member will ruin the reputation of Sahitya Akademi," Anbumani said in his tweet.

He urged the Akademi to remove Periyasamy from the post. “The state government should expedite the inquiry and punish him as per law,” he added.