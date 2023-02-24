Ramadoss slams Guv's remark on Karl Marx

CHENNAI: While condemning the remarks made by Governor RN Ravi about Karl Marx, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged Ravi to withdraw his remarks.

"It is condemnable as Governor said that ideas of Karl Marx are against India and they hindered country's growth. Karl Marx did not function against any nation; that was not his ideology. Remarks made by the Governor shows that he did not completely learn Karl Marx's ideas," Ramadoss said in a tweet.

He added that idea of Karl Marx was to Communism that wanted everything to everyone. "World is appreciating his ideology and his Das Capital. Karl Marx is one of the guiding idols of PMK."

He further urged the Governor not to spread false information against him without understanding. This is not the work given to the Governor and he should withdraw his statement.

Speaking at a book launch event a few days ago, RN Ravi said that colonised minds controlled India's intellectual space and Karl Marx, Rousseau and Abraham Lincoln were "worshipped" at the cost of Indian scholars such as Deendayal Upadhyaya.

He added that it was high time to liberate India's intellectual space from the control of colonised minds and pseudo intellectuals. He further laments that Upadhyaya was ignored in India due to his association with the Jan Sangh, while Karl Marx, Rousseau, and Abraham Lincoln were worshipped.