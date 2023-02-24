No illegal transport of minerals to Kerala, govt tells court

CHENNAI: The state on Friday informed the Madras High Court that it has constituted committees to ensure that no mines, including gravel and m-sand materials are illegally transported from Coimbatore to Kerala.

The state government filed an affidavit to appraise the first bench consisting of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy regarding a petition alleging 300 illegal quarries are functioning in Coimbatore district.

The petition was filed by one Gobi Krishnan of Coimbatore district for a direction to seal all the illegal quarries in Kinathukadavu, Madukkarai, Thondamuthur and Pollachi areas. He also noted that gravel and M-Sand are illegally transported to Kerala.

However, the state categorically denied such allegations. “Teams headed by Tahsildars were formed to survey the quarries and it was found that no illegal quarry is functioning in Coimbatore,” the government said in the affidavit.

The state also noted that mines and minerals are not transported to Kerala unlawfully. Committees have been formed to prevent such activities, according to the affidavit.