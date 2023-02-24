Ma Su slams AIADMK over NEET case filed based on repealed law

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian condemned the AIADMK for filing a case in the Supreme Court against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on the basis of a repealed law.

He said that the government had to withdraw the writ petition filed in the court, but the previous government had misled the public indicating that the DMK was not doing enough to fight for the welfare of the medical aspirants.

He said that a fresh case was filed by the current government after a consultation with the legal experts. He said that as the case by the AIADMK government on the basis of the Medical Council Act, 1956, it had no value because that Act was repealed in 2020. He said that if the case continued on the basis of old laws, it would have affected the outcome later.