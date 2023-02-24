Jaya's supporters should form an alliance to oppose DMK: TTV

CHENNAI: AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Friday said that all former chief minister J Jayalalithaa's supporters should form an alliance to oppose the ruling party DMK, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

He paid tribute to former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on her birthday by garlanding her statue in Madurai and later said, "Edappadi K Palaniswami is the reason why DMK came to power. AIADMK lost power due to EPS's unfulfillable promises. EPS has only got temporary success. The Two-Leaves symbol is weakened in the hands of traitors."

"AIADMK can win in parliament only if all of us as Amma's volunteers work as a team. All former chief minister Jayalalithaa's supporters should form an alliance to oppose the ruling party DMK. We will fight to bring Jaya's regime as long as we have breath. Even with EPS being the interim general secretary, AIADMK has no chance to shine. Despite having the Two-Leaves symbol, AIADMK did not win the parliamentary and local body elections," he added.