Two-Leaves symbol is in hands of wicked persons: TTV

CHENNAI: General Secretary of the AMMK TTV Dhinakaran on Wednesday said that the AIADMK's 'Two-Leaves' symbol is in the possession of wicked persons and has lost its vigour.

The cadres and sympthisers of the party have lost faith in winning the Erode East constituency by-poll.

"Even though the court had given the symbol to Palaniswami's company, it will not be beneficial to them as it lost its true strength. The symbol is in the possession of wicked persons, who are cheating the cadres and true loyalists of Amma (Jayalalithaa).They will not win the election and they are well aware about it," said Dhinakaran at the party office in Chennai.

He exuded confidence of getting the 'Pressure Cooker' symbol for the party in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls and pointed out the legal provisions of the Election Symbol (reservation and Allotment) Order 1968.

"We registered our party on November 25 in 2019. As per the provision of the Symbol Order, a registered party can contest in the same symbol in two general elections. So, we definitely get the symbol for the LS polls,” he said. He continued that he decided to refrain from contesting the bypoll to avoid unnecessary confusion over the symbol. The decision was taken after consulting with the senior functionaries, who were busy campaigning in Erode East constituency for the last 10 days, and advocates in Delhi.

He rejected the claims that he withdrew from the bypoll as per the direction of the BJP party, which insisted upon fielding a common candidate to take on DMK's ally Congress in the bypoll.

"We neither support the evil force nor the traitors," Dhinakaran retroted to a question whether he would support the DMK-led alliance or the AIADMK in the February 27 bypoll. The party cadres would take the correct decision

He also ridiculed ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam's decision to campaign for 'Two-Leaves' symbol in "laughable" and reiterated that the opposition camps should come together as a single force to defeat the DMK. "I hope the true loyalists of Amma (Jayalalithaa) in various camps will realise this and come together for the common good," he said.