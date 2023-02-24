Gopal Gandhi lauds TN for providing heavy duty laundry to prisons

CHENNAI: Former West Bengal governor Gopalakrishna Gandhi has lauded Chief Minister M K Stalin-led DMK regime for providing heavy duty laundry to prison inmates in the state.

In his letter to Stalin, a Tamil (translated) version of which was circulated to the media by the government, Gandhi said that in another "commendable" model initiative 'your' government has provided heavy duty laundries to prisons for the benefit of prison inmates, mainly women prisoners.

Recalling how Thillayadi Valliammal and Kasturba Gandhi were assigned the arduous task of laundry management during their incarceration in Pietermaritzburg prison for participating in a satyagraha in 1913, the former West Bengal governor said that though the two women were used to hard times, the laundry took a toll on their health.

Pointing to the death of valliammal on February 22,1914 and Kasturba Gandhinon the same date in 1944, Goapalakeishna Gandhi said that he cared to appreciate the historically significant reform of providing heavy duty laundry on the same day (February 22). He also exuded confidence that heavy duty laundries would be provided to all correctional facilities in the State henceforth and the State would continue to steer reforms in prison management, mainly women prison.