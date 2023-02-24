Reporter's diary: Fake docu or false flag, wonder EB workers

First, some context. The State-run power utility has been conducting negotiations with the trade unions to arrive at a mutually agreeable wage settlement deal. As part of it, they would also negotiate on the workload of the employees. Even as this was proceeding, a workload document was circulated on WhatsApp. The message claimed the document was original, and was shared by the management with the trade unions. This has understandably perplexed the workers and trade unions.