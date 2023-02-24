Reporter's diary: Fake docu or false flag, wonder EB workers
CHENNAI: First was the phishing scam targeting the consumers. Then came the job offer scam aiming to lure aspirants. As malicious as they were, these were straightforward con jobs by scamsters. But the latest ‘fake forward’ surrounding Tangedco has left the workers confounded, with many suspecting the utility management of playing a role in this.
First, some context. The State-run power utility has been conducting negotiations with the trade unions to arrive at a mutually agreeable wage settlement deal. As part of it, they would also negotiate on the workload of the employees. Even as this was proceeding, a workload document was circulated on WhatsApp. The message claimed the document was original, and was shared by the management with the trade unions. This has understandably perplexed the workers and trade unions.
For, in the case of previous scams like the message that warned of disconnecting power if the consumer failed to click the link and pay the outstanding amount immediately, or the garden variety job fraud of Tangedco appointing 10,200 assessors to take meter readings, who would be interested in knowing more about workload negotiation? In fact, who would even know about such a matter?
A trade union representative said, “We don’t know who would benefit by circulating fake workload documents. There is speculation that the management is testing waters by circulating the document unofficially,” he alleged.
