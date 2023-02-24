'Chances of rain in southeast coastal & Delta dists on Feb 27-28'

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) on Friday said that there is a chance of rain in southeast coastal areas and Delta districts of Tamil Nadu on February 27 and 28.

A press release from the RMC stated, "From February 24 to 26, dry weather conditions may prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal and from February 27 to 28, light or moderate rain may occur in at one or two places in coastal districts of Southern and delta districts, and Karaikal."

"As for Chennai is concerned, it is reported that the sky will be partly cloudy for the next two days and there has been no warning reportedly given for fishermen," the press release added.