Annamalai sitting next to emergency door; video goes viral

CHENNAI: A video of State BJP president K Annamalai sitting near the emergency door in an Indigo flight from Bengaluru to Chennai has been going viral on Friday.

Recently, Tejasvi Surya, the BJP MP from Bengaluru South, was slammed for allegedly unlocking the flight emergency door onboard. The incident sparked debates in political circles.

As netizens take the BJP leaders to task for what has been touted as a reckless act by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and equally flimsy justification by Annamalai.

Earlier, DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran took a sarcastic jab. In a short video captured during his flight from Chennai to Coimbatore, Dayanidhi Maran said, "I am travelling in an Indigo flight to Coimbatore. I am sitting near the emergency exit. I will not pull it because it is not good for the flight or the safety of passengers."

"I will not open the emergency exit because it will delay my journey and journey of all passengers by two hours. I don't have to write an apology letter" Maran said in the short video he began saying, "Vanakkam. Vaazhga Tamil Nadu."