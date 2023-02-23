Vijayakumari is Salem’s new commissioner

CHENNAI: In a minor reshuffle, the home department on Thursday made inspector general of police, B Vijayakumari, now posted as additional commissioner of police, headquarters and traffic, Avadi police commissionerate, as the new commissioner of police, Salem city.

IG Najmal Hoda, present Salem city police commissioner has been asked to take charge as additional commissioner of police, headquarters and traffic, Avadi commissionerate.

P Vijaya Kumar, deputy inspector general of police, Railways, Chennai has been transferred and posted as joint commissioner of police, law and order, Avadi police commissionerate.