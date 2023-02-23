Victory for every single cadre,says Jayakumar
CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leader and EPS supporter D Jayakumar on Thursday hailed the Supreme Court’s two-member bench verdict as “historically important” and said it proved that “Kauravas will never win” even if they play any number of tricks.
“It is a victory for each and every cadre of the AIADMK party. It is a historical one,” said Jayakumar at the party headquarters amidst celebration of the SC verdict that upheld the Madras High Court’s September 2 verdict, approving the July 11 General Council meeting.
Quoting characters from Mahabharatam, the former minister likened OPS camp as Kauravas and EPS camp as Pandavas. He said even though there were numerous conspiracies orchestrated by Kauravas against the Pandavas, the latter emerged victorious.
EPS had earlier made it very clear that the doors were open to the functionaries except for OPS, VK Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran, Jayakumar said while responding to a question whether they would take back the functionaries in OPS camp.
In response to a question whether the SC verdict would reflect in the February 27 bypoll, the former minister hinted that it had nothing to do with the bypoll. He, however, said that the anti-incumbency among the people is high. The people are unhappy over the unfulfilled poll promises of the DMK and doing away with the welfare schemes of the AIADMK regime. Hence, the people would vote for the AIADMK candidate to teach a lesson to the ruling party.
