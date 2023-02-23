Vellore students shave each other’s beard to attend practical exams

ARANI: If students of a private higher secondary school in Vellore were forcefully given haircuts to rid them of weird hairstyles, the higher secondary students in a government aided HSS were forced to shave each other to attend the practical exams on Wednesday. The school located in the fort area in Arani town in Tiruvannamalai district was schedule to have practical exams for senior students on Wednesday. However, teachers were not amused when they found that many students who came for the exams were sporting beard. Putting their foot down, the teachers refused permission for students to attend the practical exams till they were clean shaven and hence sent them out of the school campus. As some students lacked the necessary cash to get shaved in a barber shop, they purchased ready to shave kits and shaved each other. This was caught on a mobile camera and uploaded on social media resulting in it going viral. They then attended the practical exams.