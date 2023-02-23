TTV calls SC verdict on EPS leadership as 'temporary victory'

CHENNAI: AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran called the verdict as a “temporary victory” to EPS and wondered whether he would be able to win the Erode East by-poll, while EPS supporter and former minister Natham R Viswanathan told media that it was a victory for the cadres, loyalists of Amma (Jayalalithaa) and justice delivered.

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the order of the Madras High Court which allowed Edappadi Palaniswami to continue as the interim general secretary of the AIADMK.

A bench of Justices Dinesh Maheswari and Hrishikesh Roy had reserved judgment on the matter on January 12.

The top court dismissed the petitions filed by O Paneerselvam.

The judgement came on batch of pleas concerning amendments made to the party bylaws during the July 11, 2022 general council meeting.