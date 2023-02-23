TN targets Guv Ravi to divert attention from L&O issue: Annamalai

CHENNAI: A day after State Higher Education Minister Ponmudy tirade against Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi for his "political motivated speech" and remarks on Karl Marx, state BJP president K Annamalai came for Governor's support and said that the TN government should focus on restoring the law and order of the state instead of indulging in diversion tactics.

Annamalai, in a statement, said that the DMK government would adopt diversion tactics whenever their government faced problems. Similar approach has been adopted now. As a result, the Governor was targeted.

The minister somehow admitted that an army personnel was killed by his party councillor. But, no party-related action was taken against him nor tendered an apology on behalf of the party in connection with the incident, said Annamalai.

Annamalai justified former state president of ex-servicemen wing of the party Lt Col (Retd) B B Pandian's remark "righteous anger" and said that it has been magnified by the ruling party.

It may be recalled that Pandian, while participating in hunger protest on Tuesday condemning the killing of army personnel M Prabhu in Krishnagiri recently, cautioned the Tamil Nadu government not to provoke the ex-servicemen, who were experts in planting bombs, shooting and warfare, and it would not go down well for the state and its government.