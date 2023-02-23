Pudukkottai bank manager arrested for misappropriating Rs 28.51L

TIRUCHY: A bank manager in Pudukkottai was arrested for misappropriating Rs 28.51 lakh. Saravanan (35), from Meenakshipuram near Tiruvaiyaru was working as the manager of the Gandharvakottai suburban branch of Indian Bank in Pudukkottai for the past four years. Recently, he was transferred to another branch and Karthik Prabhu (40) joined as the new manager of the branch. When Karthik Prabhu was scrutinising the documents, including the loans, he found that a fund of Rs 28.51 lakh was misappropriated with fake documents. Subsequently, Karthik Prabhu passed on the information to their higher officials, who lodged a complaint with the District Crime Branch police. Based on the complaint, inspector Pari Mannan registered a case and arrested Saravanan.