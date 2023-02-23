PMK releases shadow agriculture Budget 2023-2024

CHENNAI: The shadow Budget for agriculture released by the PMK, on Thursday, announced 2023-2024 year as 'year for restoring irrigation areas' and emphasised the reclamation of lakes and canals that were lost during several years.

As per the shadow Budget, an expense of Rs 53,000 crore for agriculture department and an expense of Rs 20,000 crore for the water resources department to implement irrigation projects have been estimated.

As much as Rs 12,500 crore will be spent on capital subsidy and Rs 18,500 crore will be spent on improving agriculture infrastructure, education and research facilities. Rs 22,000 crore will be spent on crop insurance and other schemes.

"The shadow budget has been prepared by giving importance to reclamation of irrigated areas, lakes and canals. During the last 60 years, the total irrigated area of irrigation canals has reduced from 9.03 lakh hectares to 6.22 lakh hectares. Irrigated area of lakes and ponds has reduced to 3.69 lakh hectares from 9.41 lakh hectares," the shadow Budget said.

It added that the total extent of agricultural land in 1970-71 was 61.69 lakh hectares. In 2018-19, the total extent of agricultural land was 45.82 lakh hectares. "During the next five years, the 7.5 lakh hectares of irrigated land will be reclaimed by constituting the Lakes Management Board. Additional taxes will be levied on petroleum products, stamp papers and registration charges to collect Rs 10,000 crore every for implementing irrigation projects,” the shadow budget said.

To prevent persons from other states from selling paddy at procurement centres, smart cards will be issued to farmers of the State.