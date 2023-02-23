NTK advocates complain before HC alleging attack by DMK men

CHENNAI: A team of advocates led by lawyer S Sankar of the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) on Thursday made a mention before the first bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy complaining that the members of ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) had unleashed the attack on the NTK workers in the Erode –East Constituency.

The NTK advocates prayed for a direction to the Election Commission of India and the police department to take action against the DMK members for attacking NTK workers when their leader Seeman and others were canvassing for their candidate for Erode East by-poll.

Recording their mention, the ACJ directed them to file a petition in this regard so that the court could hear it. The advocates acknowledged the direction of the court saying that they would file a plea. The NTK legal wing further requested the ACJ to hear the matter immediately and the bench agreed to hear the same on Friday.

It is noted that the Erode police have filed FIRs against both the DMK and NTK men for their involvement in the scuffle during the canvassing process.